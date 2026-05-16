Stones Thrown, Police Station Attacked In Bengal's Asansol Over Loudspeaker Volume

Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Asansol on Friday night after a mob threw stones and vandalised a police station over a complaint against the volume of a loudspeaker at a mosque.

According to locals, police personnel from the Jahangiri Mohalla police station urged the mosque authorities to reduce the volume of their loudspeaker after a complaint was filed. This angered the residents who gathered outside the police station to protest.

However, the protest soon turned violent when an angry mob attacked the police facility using bricks and stones, damaging the property both from inside and outside. Many police vehicles and parked motorcycles were also vandalised. Visuals showed the front glass of an auto-rickshaw completely shattered.

As the violence increased, the police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The entire area was covered with stones and debris after the incident.

A heavy police presence has been deployed in the affected and surrounding areas.

A local told news agency IANS, "This is an incident where some boys came and damaged the police station and took the law into their own hands. They should not have done this. They should have sat down and talked instead. They have done wrong. The police station should not be destroyed. There is no fight with the administration here."

Officials said the situation is currently under control.

PVG Satish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, assured that the miscreants "would not be spared", adding that a thorough investigation has been launched into the incident.

"The miscreants who attacked and vandalised the police station are being identified through video footage and CCTV. No culprits will be spared, and the strictest legal action will be taken against them," he said.

The incident took place a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed the police to take strict action against the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible sound limits at religious places and events across the state. At a meeting with senior police officers in the state secretariat 'Nabanna', the chief minister stressed that noise pollution regulations must be enforced without exception and warned against any laxity in their implementation.