Andhra Deputy Speaker Demands Action Against "Unregulated Use Of Speakers"

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and TDP MLA K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (RRR) has written to the Andhra Pradesh DGP seeking strict action against the unauthorised use of loudspeakers at places of worship across the state.

In a letter dated to the DGP, RRR said the "rampant and unregulated use of loudspeakers" was becoming a major public problem. He said that while religious freedom is a fundamental right, it "must not infringe upon the right to a peaceful life and the health of the general public".

The Deputy Speaker pointed out that under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and Supreme Court directions, loudspeakers can be used only for a limited number of days in a year. However, he said many institutions were using "high-decibel systems daily", causing trouble to students, elderly people and patients.

RRR further said he was already ensuring strict implementation of the rules in his constituency and asked the police department to enforce the same across Andhra Pradesh.

He asked police to take action against repeat offenders under Sections 270 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for creating public nuisance and Section 223 for disobeying government orders on noise limits and timings.

He also referred to Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, which provides punishment for violating noise standards, including imprisonment and fines. In addition, he cited Rules 7 and 8 of the Noise Pollution Rules, which allow police to seize unauthorised sound equipment and stop the source of noise immediately.

Raju requested the DGP to issue immediate instructions to officials across the state to strictly enforce the rules and "restore peace and order in residential areas".