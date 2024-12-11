Pune Birthday Bash Organiser Faces Police Case For Causing Noise Pollution

A case has been registered against the organiser of a birthday event in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district for allegedly violating noise and environmental norms and causing a public nuisance, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the event was organised in the Bavdhan area on the intervening night of December 8 and 9 to mark the birthday of Balaji Rao, managing director of Venky's India Ltd.

Renowned singers, including Shankar Mahadevan, were invited to perform at the event, they said.

The organiser had used loudspeakers and LED lights, allegedly violating the noise pollution rules and causing distress to residents in the area, police said.

The event started around 11.30 pm on Sunday and went on till 2.30 am on Monday.

Several residents had approached the police seeking an action, they said.

"Taking cognisance of these complaints, we registered an offence against Adinath Mate, the organiser of the event, under sections 292 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Maharashtra Police Act," an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)