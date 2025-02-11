Man Fined $200 For Using Speakerphone At This Train Station

A man was fined $200 for using the speakerphone feature on his cell phone at a train station in Nantes, France. David, who was on speakerphone with his sister, was approached by an official from France's state-owned rail company, SNCF, and asked to turn it off, reported CNN.



Thinking that the intervention was just a joke, David continued his conversation on the phone until he was issued a hefty fine by the official. “I think the person was offended. She took out her notebook and fined me,” he said.



The fine, originally €150 (about $154), was raised to €200 (around $207) due to late payment. Since then, David has hired a legal counsel to challenge the penalty. SNCF also confirmed that the individual had been fined by their security staff for disturbing peace in the quiet area of the station.



They shared that the passenger and its employee had a heated exchange before the fine was imposed.



SNCF told BBC News that their security staff were authorised to impose fines on passengers on trains and at stops, and the fine was raised from €150 "because the customer refused to pay".



While using a mobile phone on a loudspeaker in a public setting is not illegal in France, there are noise control regulations in place to govern volume levels.



Noise pollution is a prevalent issue even in India. Last year, a case was registered against the organiser of a birthday event in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district for allegedly violating noise and environmental norms and causing a public nuisance.



The organiser used loudspeakers and LED lights, allegedly violating the noise pollution rules and causing distress to residents, who then approached the police and sought action.