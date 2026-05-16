Rajasthan NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Father Says Was Expecting 650 Marks

Amid a string of suicide deaths linked to the NEET-UG 2026 exam cancellation, another case has surfaced from Rajasthan, where a medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide. The student's family said he had performed well in the exam and was expecting around 650 marks this time, but became distressed after the test was cancelled.

The student, identified as Pradeep Mahich, a native of Jhunjhunu district, had been living in Sikar with his two sisters for the past three years while preparing for the medical entrance exam at a private coaching institute.

Police said Pradeep hanged himself from a ceiling fan using his sister's scarf. On Friday afternoon, his younger sister was at coaching classes, while his elder sister was in the bathroom when the incident occurred. When she returned, she allegedly found Pradeep hanging from the ceiling fan. She immediately cut the scarf with scissors and alerted the landlord and police.

Family members and police rushed him to SK Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary.

Read: 5 Of Jaipur Family Cleared NEET In 2025, Now At Centre Of Paper Leak Row

Exam Performance And Expectations

Pradeep had appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3. His father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told police that his son had performed well in the NEET exam and the family expected him to score around 650 marks.

His family said he was confident of securing a government medical seat this year, but became distressed after the exam was cancelled. They said the uncertainty that followed pushed him into depression and may have led to the step.

Exam Cancelled, Re-Exam Announced

The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination earlier this week following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak, affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the re-examination will be held on June 21. He also said the medical entrance test will move to a computer-based format from next year.

Read: NEET's 25 Lakh vs Gaokao's 1.3 Crore Students: Inside China's Leakproof Exam

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the student's death, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the NEET paper leak and subsequent exam cancellation have triggered anxiety among aspirants.

In a post on X, he said, "The suicide of Pradeep, a student from Gudha Gaudji in Jhunjhunu district who was preparing for the NEET exam, is extremely heartbreaking. Similarly, reports of students' suicides following incidents related to the NEET 2026 paper leak from Goa and Uttar Pradesh are deeply disturbing to the mind. I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones."

Similar Incidents Reported Nationwide

The case comes amid similar incidents reported from across the country. In Delhi's Azadpur, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence. Police on Friday said no suicide note was found and the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Her family later took the body to a crematorium without informing police.

"The victim was a NEET aspirant. We are probing as to why she took the extreme step. No suicide note has been found during the investigation," the officer had said, news agency PTI reported.

Ritik Mishra, 21, from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday after being distressed by the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam over paper leak allegations, his family said. They added he was confident about his third attempt. No suicide note was recovered, though his family attributed the incident to the exam row.

A 17-year-old boy in South Goa district also allegedly died by suicide. The boy, who hanged himself at his home in Margao on Wednesday evening, had appeared for NEET-UG 2026, though his suicide note cited academic stress as the reason. He would not be able to crack competitive exams and balance studies with his love for hockey, the note said had said.

(With inputs from agencies)