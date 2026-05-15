'NEET To Be Fully Computer-Based From Next Year': Centre Amid Paper Leak Probe

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today announced that the NEET UG examination will be conducted in a fully computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year, marking a major reform in the national medical entrance examination system.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan also said that the admit cards for NEET UG 2026 will be issued by June 14, while confirming that the re-examination will be held on June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier test after authorities confirmed that the question paper had been leaked.

He said the NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, but concerns were raised on May 7 regarding a "guess paper," after which complaints were forwarded to central government agencies. Within a few days, authorities confirmed the paper leak.

"Once we were certain about the leak, we immediately decided that there should be no compromise with students' fair chance," Pradhan said, adding that the examination was cancelled on May 12.

Recalling earlier incidents, the minister said a similar situation had earlier led to the formation of the Radhakrishnan Committee. He added that the government continues to follow a zero-tolerance approach towards examination malpractice.

"Our approach will remain zero tolerance towards malpractices and anti-social elements. With advancements in technology, such challenges are emerging, but we will not allow any compromise with students' future," he said.

Pradhan said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry out a detailed probe to identify the breach in the examination chain, adding that agencies have been directed to go to the root of the issue.

He asserted that strict action will be taken against those involved in malpractice, warning that any attempt to undermine the examination system would face serious consequences.

"We do not want any mafia to snatch seats from hardworking students. Student trust is of utmost importance," he said.

The minister also noted that the NTA, set up on the recommendation of the Supreme Court, is undergoing continuous reforms and has received several suggestions for improvement. He admitted the need to further strengthen the system to ensure "zero-error" examinations.

He added that candidates will be refunded their examination fees and that the upcoming re-exam will be conducted free of cost.

To ease the process for candidates, Pradhan said the NTA will allow students to choose their preferred exam city one week before the examination. Transportation facilities will also be arranged as far as possible, keeping weather conditions in mind.

He further acknowledged that there was a breach in the examination command chain despite implementation of recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, and assured that corrective steps are being taken to strengthen the system.