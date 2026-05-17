Amit Shah Calls Gujarat Local Body Poll Win "Historic", Slams Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping performance in the recent local body elections in Gujarat, terming it a "landslide, historic victory."

Speaking at an event in Gandhinagar, Shah launched an attack on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party over their loss in the polls.

"Municipal corporation elections all came to the BJP," Shah declared. "Even if you search with a telescope, you will not find the Congress, and AAP could not even open their account."

Amit Shah Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Agli Baar' Claim

Taking a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi's predictions of a political comeback, Shah stated that the Congress leader's slogan of "agli baar Congress" (next time, Congress) is entirely disconnected from reality.

"Rahul Gandhi says 'agli baar Congress', but for seven lifetimes nothing can happen," Shah said.

However, the Home Minister clarified that his confidence stems from governance, not pride. "This is not arrogance. Not even a little bit of arrogance. The BJP's work speaks for itself."

"It would be good if someone has told Rahul Baba about these results. Otherwise, he will come here again and say 'agli baar Congress'," he added.

Shah Praises Gujarat's Growth

Turning his attention to state development, Shah emphasised that Gujarat is achieving a massive milestone for its future, propelled by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I visit several states in India. The way Gujarat is developing, you cannot see it in any other state," Shah said.

"People of Gujarat have that in their DNA for doing business. Manufacturing, engineering, pharmaceutical, green energy, and investment - we have done a good job in all sectors. It is now time for Gujarat to be in the top one to three in the service sector."

Shah also predicted a comfortable growth trajectory for India over the next 25 years.

"India is going to lead in all sectors with visions of 25 years: AI, robotics, cyber security, and defence. We need youths for all these sectors. We just need to give them infrastructure."