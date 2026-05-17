"I Feel Guilty": Kerala Man Shares Peaceful Life Back Home, Reflects On Living Abroad

For many people, going back home brings a sense of peace and comfort. For a 25-year-old content creator, returning to his village in Kerala offers a quiet life surrounded by nature, far from the fast pace of city living.

Vishnu Vijayadharan, a UK-based professional, shared a video on Instagram on May 2, showing the calm and simple life he experiences whenever he returns from London to his hometown in rural Kerala.

The video opened with wide views of green paddy fields around his family home. He showed how his parents continue to live a self-sustaining lifestyle, growing much of their own food. Fruits such as bananas, avocados, jackfruit, starfruit, and different varieties of mangoes are grown around their house.

The video focused on the comfort of home-cooked meals and a slower way of life. Vishnu shared moments of enjoying kanji and payar, a traditional dish made of rice porridge and green gram, for breakfast.

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Later, fresh oysters and crabs were brought to the house, and his mother prepared a complete Kerala-style lunch.

The video also showed simple yet meaningful experiences from village life. Vishnu was seen swimming in a clear pond with his childhood friends. He also explored ancestral homes that have existed for centuries and discovered hidden underground vaults inside some of them.

During a local festival at sunset, Vishnu spoke about the emotional side of living abroad. He asked viewers honestly if they would leave a life like this and move abroad, and said that at that moment he felt a sense of guilt for doing so.

The video ended with a calm family moment, highlighting the emotional compromises many young people make while building their careers away from home.