"Abandon Politics Of Confusion": BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's NEET Leak Remark

The BJP on Saturday termed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the NEET paper leak case as "extremely unfortunate, insensitive", and asked the Congress leader not to play petty politics on the issue.

BJP national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh accused Gandhi of spreading confusion by making baseless allegations to exploit the "tragic situation" to serve his own political agenda.

"The statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the NEET paper leak case is extremely unfortunate, insensitive and politically motivated. He should abandon the politics of confusion and first Introspect, the BJP leader said in a statement.

"For how long will Rahul Gandhi continue to engage in the politics of making hollow allegations and spreading confusion?" he asked.

Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan or take personal accountability, and alleged that the "BJP-RSS nexus" has destroyed India's education system.

Mayukh accused Gandhi of indulging in petty politics when it was time to understand the "anguish of millions of the country's meritorious students and be sensitive towards their future." "It's not a time to exploit this tragic situation to serve one's own political agenda," he said.

"Before pointing fingers at others, Rahul Gandhi must tell the nation about the countless paper leaks and examination scams that occurred during his party's rule. The Congress has a history of playing with the future of the youth, evidenced by incidents such as the AIPMT paper leak, the SSC scams, and the CBSE paper leaks that took place during the UPA regime," he said.

Mayukh said the government immediately ordered a CBI probe into the case, besides taking several other "decisive steps" in the matter, including the announcement of a re-exam.

"At such a juncture, a responsible role was expected from the Opposition. But the Congress has, once again, prioritised politics over the future of 22 lakh students. The Congress has once again proved that its own petty politics matters more than the future of these 2.2 million students," the BJP leader charged.

"Had the government not decided to re-conduct the NEET and order a CBI inquiry, these same people would have accused it of inaction. Now that the government has taken swift, honest and tough decisions, the very premise of Rahul Gandhi's politics has weakened," he added.

The BJP leader asserted that under Modi's leadership, the government's message is absolutely clear: There will be no compromise with the future of the students.

"Nationwide action is being taken against the paper leak mafia under a 'zero tolerance' policy. This serves as proof that the government is not attempting to cover up this matter, but is instead rooting it out completely," Mayukh said.

Operatives and suspects linked to the racket have been arrested from various locations across the country, he said, adding, "This is not a cover-up. This is not silence. This is a concrete action visibly taking place on the ground." The BJP leader said the Modi government stands "rock-solid" with every honest and hardworking student in the country, and that "no paper-leak mafia or political opportunist will be spared." "The country's students and youth are in dire need, not of political agendas or distractions, but of cooperation, sensitivity, trust, and support," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Gandhi over his criticism of the government on the alleged paper leak, saying the Modi government acted swiftly against irregularities and stands firmly with students.

"Stop politicising Rahul Gandhi. Congress has once again chosen politics over the future of 22 lakh students," he said, in a post on X.

"Before lecturing others, Congress must answer for its own disastrous record on paper leaks and exam scams," Bhandari said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)