NEET UG 2026: Sikar Man Paid Rs 10 Lakh For Paper, Son Scored Only 107 Out Of 720 Marks

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case has brought Rajasthan's Sikar district under intense scrutiny. The agency has arrested three people in connection with the case. According to officials, the accused allegedly procured a "guess" paper closely resembling the NEET question paper and supplied it to coaching hubs, from where it was further circulated. The three arrested individuals, brothers Dinesh and Mangilal Biwal, and Mangilal's eldest son Vikas, belong to the same family.

CBI Searches For Accused's Son Rishi Bival

The CBI is also searching for Rishi Bival, son of accused Dinesh Bival, as he allegedly had access to the leaked question paper before the examination. Rishi does not appear to have cleared the test.

According to investigators, Dinesh Bival allegedly paid nearly Rs 10 lakh in Sikar to obtain the leaked paper for his son. However, despite the alleged advance access, Rishi reportedly scored only 107 marks out of 720 in NEET. Officials said he is currently at large.

Sources associated with the investigation said Dinesh allegedly admitted during questioning that he had procured the paper for Rishi.

Weak Academic Performance

During scrutiny, it emerged that he had also performed poorly in board examinations. He passed Class 10 with around 44 per cent marks and secured a second division in Class 12. Investigators also found that he required grace marks to clear the Class 12 examination.

According to a marksheet that emerged during the investigation, Rishi Bival secured a second division with 50.80 per cent marks in the Class 12 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Senior Secondary Examination 2026, reportedly with the help of grace marks.

The marksheet shows that he scored 254 marks out of 500. Subject-wise, he scored 32 in Hindi, 51 in English, 51 in Physics, 58 in Chemistry, and 62 in Biology. His theory scores in Physics and Chemistry were notably low.

Despite this, the family was preparing him for the medical entrance examination.

Sikar Flat Used As Coordination Centre: Probe

Officials also identified a flat in Sikar that was allegedly being used as a coordination centre for distributing papers and managing communication with candidates. Investigators said some members of the network acted as couriers, physically delivering leaked material to candidates. Dinesh Bival and certain family members are suspected of playing such a role.

Wider Network Under CBI Scanner

The CBI has reportedly identified nearly 150 students who may have links to the network and are currently under scrutiny.

(With inputs from IANS)