Indian Medical Association Condemns NEET UG Paper Leak, Demands Action Against NTA

NEET UG Paper Leak Row: The office bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and demanded immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the culprits involved. The officials have expressed concern and disappointment over the developments surrounding the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

The official letter has stated that in the last four years, the NEET Undergraduate exam conducted by the NTA has faced repeated controversies, including cancellation on two occasions due to incidents of paper leaks and examination irregularities.

"Such incidents have caused immense mental trauma, stress, hardship, and uncertainty for more than 22.5 lakh students and their families, who dedicate years of sincere preparation for this highly competitive examination," the official document stated.

The association further stated that with the continuously increasing number of candidates every year, conducting the NEET exam on a single day using physical question papers across the country is an extremely challenging job. More than 22.5 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG 2026 across more than 551 cities.

The IMA has urged the government and concerned authorities to:

Decentralise the conduct of the NEET UG examination by assigning greater responsibility to the states and union territories under a transparent and accountable framework. Conduct the NEET UG in an online mode across all states and union territories. Ensure a credible and time-bound CBI investigation by arresting all culprits involved, establishing special fast-track courts for daily hearings, and ensuring strict punishment under the relevant laws relating to examination irregularities. Conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation to identify every individual and institution involved. Ensure immediate and exemplary punishment for those responsible for comprising the exam process. Introduce advanced security and technological safeguards to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Restore transparency and public trust in the examination system through independent oversight and accountability. Provide timely clarity regarding the re-examination schedule. Establish accessible counselling and support systems for affected aspirants and parents.

The association further stated that the medical profession is built upon ethics, trust and credibility. Therefore, the process of selecting future doctors must uphold the same principles. The official letter added that India's students are the architects of Viksit Bharat. They deserve the assurance that their future will be determined solely by merit, hard work, and honesty.