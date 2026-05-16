"Did Nothing Wrong": Union Minister's Son Surrenders In Sex Assault Case

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhageerath Sai has been taken into custody by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, days after the Telangana High Court did not grant him interim protection from arrest.

Kumar, who is the junior minister for Home Affairs and a BJP MP, said on Saturday that he handed Sai over to the police for investigation into the case, which was registered after a 17-year-old girl accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The 25-year-old was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police, however, maintained that Sai had not surrendered, but had been arrested.

In a post on X, Kumar wrote that he believes everyone is equal before the law.

"With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation. I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law. My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no mistake. After consulting legal experts and placing before them the evidence available with us, we were advised that the matter would be addressed appropriately through the legal process," the minister wrote.

"At the same time, I believe in fully cooperating with the investigation and respecting the judicial system. Even though court proceedings are underway and orders are expected next week, and despite advice from our legal team, I felt there should be no hesitation from our side in cooperating with the inquiry. I have complete faith in the justice system. Justice may be delayed, but not denied," he added.

