"If Guilty, Must Face Punishment": Union Minister Bandi Sanjay On Sexual Assault Case Against Son

For the first time since a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was filed against his 25-year-old son Bhageerath Sai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday broke his silence, defending his son's innocence, alleging political targeting, and saying that he would not interfere in the ongoing investigation.

Addressing a gathering during the 16th annual Hindu Ekta Yatra in Telangana's Karimnagar on Tuesday, the BJP leader delivered an emotional and politically charged speech, speaking openly about the case for the first time.

He claimed that the allegations against his son, who is currently on the run, were linked to his fight for Hinduism and his political work.

During the speech, Bandi Sanjay apologised to the people, saying he had failed to give enough time to his family while serving society.

"I always treated society as my own family. I stood beside every household as an elder son, but in that journey, I could not spend enough time with my own child. If there is a mistake, it is mine alone. I seek your forgiveness," he said.

While defending his son's innocence, Bandi Sanjay said he would not misuse his political position to influence the investigation.

"My son says he has done no wrong. The courts will decide the truth. Everyone is equal before the law, and we will respect the legal process completely. If he is guilty, he must face punishment," he told the gathering.

Bandi Sanjay further accused his political opponents of targeting his family to weaken him. "They have set fire to my family. But I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman. When demons set fire to Hanuman's tail, Lanka burned. With this same fire, I will destroy corruption and conspiracies," he said.

The minister also spoke about his political journey, saying he has faced more than 100 police cases and completed a 1,600-km padayatra despite having a heart stent.

The statement comes days after a POCSO case was registered against his son on May 8. The case is being investigated by PetBasheerabad Police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police officials said Bhageerath Sai has been asked to appear for questioning at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. Notices were served through relatives as the family was not at their Karimnagar residence.

Meanwhile, the minister's son has approached the Telangana High Court seeking relief.