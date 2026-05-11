Case Against Bandi Sanjay's Son Over Sexual Abuse, Minister Blames Opposition

A major political controversy has erupted in Hyderabad after a POCSO case was filed against Bhagirath Sai, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The issue triggered protests by the opposition BRS.

On Friday, the Pet Basheerabad police of Hyderabad registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on allegations made by the family of a minor girl. Bhagirath Sai, 25, then filed a counter-complaint in Karimnagar alleging extortion and blackmail attempts by the girl's family.

Amid the growing controversy and political pressure, Bandi Sanjay addressed BJP workers and supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Secunderabad Parade Grounds in Hyderabad. In an emotionally charged speech, he strongly rejected the allegations and accused political opponents of targeting him because they could not face him politically.

"I will never do anything to lower the party's dignity. Those incompetent fools, those cowards who cannot face me politically, are trying to create trouble for Bandi Sanjay and the BJP. I am not someone who hides in a farmhouse. I didn't enter politics using my father's or grandfather's name," he declared.

The Union Minister said he rose through the ranks as an ordinary BJP worker carrying the saffron flag and credited the RSS, ABVP, BJYM, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shaping his political journey.

"I started as an ordinary worker carrying the lotus flag on my shoulders. As an RSS member, ABVP worker, BJYM activist, and disciple of Narendra Modi, I will always work as a BJP soldier. I will never allow the party's head to bow down," Bandi Sanjay told party supporters amid their loud cheers.

He also appealed to the BJP cadre not to believe what he described as "false propaganda" and urged them to stand with the party during the controversy.

Meanwhile, BRS women activists on Sunday intensified their agitation by surrounding the Pet Basheerabad police station and demanding the immediate arrest of Bhagirath Sai. The protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, alleging that attempts were being made to dilute the case because of political influence.

BRS leaders accused Bandi Sanjay of trying to shield his son and alleged collusion between the BJP and Congress governments. Party working president KTR has demanded that the Union Minister should resign immediately on moral grounds.

He also demanded Bandi Sanjay's dismissal from the Union Cabinet and called for a fair and transparent probe into the allegations.

The controversy has erupted at a politically sensitive time for the BJP in Telangana, where opposition parties, particularly BRS, have attempted to corner the BJP by linking the controversy to the party's "Beti Bachao" campaign and questioning the moral credibility of the BJP leadership.

As investigations continue, the case is expected to remain at the centre of Telangana's political discourse in the coming days.