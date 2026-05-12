"Will Arrest If Offence Proven": Cops On Sexual Abuse Case Against Bandi Sanjay's Son

The investigation into the POCSO case against Bhagirath Sai, the 25-year-old son of BJP Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has intensified, with police saying the accused is on the run and an arrest will be made if the offence is established.

The Telangana government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) amid allegations of delay in action. DGP CV Anand, after meeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, constituted the SIT under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ritiraju Gaikwad.

The DCP visited Pet Basheerabad Police Station to oversee the case and said a plan of action has been prepared after consultations with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO).

DCP Ritiraj said, "If the offence is established, we will arrest him. We are collecting details about the accused through Call Detail Record (CDR) and other methods. Once identified, he will be taken into custody. This is a registered POCSO case, and it is our duty to ensure justice for the victim. We are verifying all details in the complaint and conducting a thorough investigation."

When asked whether the accused might escape because he is the son of a Union Minister, the DCP said, "This is a legal matter. A POCSO case has been filed, and we are following due process to ensure justice. We will verify all facts and investigate properly."

The case relates to allegations made by a minor girl, following which Cyberabad police registered offences under the POCSO Act and relevant BNS sections. Bhagirath Sai has denied the allegations and earlier filed a counter-complaint alleging extortion and a "honey-trap" attempt.

Meanwhile, the victim's initial statement has been recorded and read back, but police said further details are required, and they plan to speak with her again.

Police further said evidence collection and documentation have been ongoing for the past two days, and further updates are expected as the probe progresses.

Pet Basheerabad police have registered a POCSO case against Bhagirath Sai based on a complaint filed by a 17-year-old girl. The accused has also filed a case against the victim's family in Karimnagar.

Bhagirath Sai has approached the Telangana High Court seeking interim bail in the case. The petition has been moved before the vacation bench, which is scheduled to hear the matter on May 14.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has directed police to intensify the investigation, while the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognisance of the matter.