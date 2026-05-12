Case Filed Against Temple Committee In Telangana For Animal Sacrifices

Police in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district have registered a criminal case against 16 members of the Kattamaishamma Temple committee at Shamirpet over allegations of conducting regular animal sacrifices on temple premises in violation of Telangana law.

The case was registered on Sunday after animal welfare activist Goutham Adulapuram submitted a complaint along with videos and social media material allegedly showing goats and chickens being sacrificed at the temple.

According to the FIR, videos uploaded on an Instagram page titled "Shamirpet Katta Maisamma" showed a goat being brutally slaughtered during a ritual at the temple on May 5. The complainant alleged that the sacrifices were not isolated incidents but were being carried out regularly with the knowledge and support of temple organisers.

The complainant told police that after receiving information about fresh sacrifices being planned on May 10, he personally visited the temple around 5.46 pm. He alleged that a token system was being used to facilitate animal sacrifices and that preparations were underway when he reached the premises. About eight minutes later, a chicken was allegedly sacrificed in front of him despite his objections.

Based on the complaint, police registered Crime No. 385/2026 under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Telangana State Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950.

Those named in the FIR include temple committee chairman Bhoom Reddy Vanga, vice-chairmen Narla Ramesh Yadav and Karthik Vasalamarri, besides other office-bearers, advisors and directors associated with the temple management.

Police said the investigation has been entrusted to Sub-Inspector M. Shashivardhan Reddy, while further evidence, including social media videos and witness statements, is being examined.

Animal sacrifice remains a contentious issue in several parts of Telangana, particularly during local temple festivals and jatras. Though banned under state law, the practice continues in some areas under the guise of religious tradition, often drawing criticism from animal rights groups and activists.