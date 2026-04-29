Telangana Couple Goes For Counselling, Leaves Daughters At Police Station

Telangana police found themselves in a muddle after a couple left their two daughters at a police station in the middle of a counseling session. In a dramatic turn of events, first the wife left the police station, then the man followed, leaving their children behind.

Ravi Kumar, a shop owner, and Lalitha, a nursing student, had a love marriage nearly a decade ago. Over the years, their relationship grew strained, resulting in frequent arguments.

Lalitha had earlier approached the police with complaints of domestic issues, prompting officials to call both parties for counselling. During one such counselling session on April 28, the situation escalated when Lalitha removed her mangalsutra (sacred thread or necklace that symbolises marital status) and toe rings, placed them on the table, and declared she no longer wanted to continue the relationship or care for the children and walked out of the station.

Ravi followed her and left the police station soon afterwards, abandoning their two daughters behind.

The officials at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) police station in Karimnagar district said the children were left frightened and in tears as neither parent responded to calls.

Police personnel, led by Sub-Inspector Anwar, stepped in to comfort the children and ensure their safety. After several attempts to reach the parents failed, officers contacted the children's paternal grandmother, who later took them into her care.

While no legal case has been reported so far, police officials said they are closely monitoring the situation. The priority, they added, remains the well-being of the children, who were left caught in the middle of an escalating family breakdown.

Police with the help of community elders are counselling the couple to rethink and avoid the dispute.