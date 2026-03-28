A 23-Year-Old Tradition Of Wedding Ceremony For Dead Son In Telangana

For the past 23 years, a couple in Telangana has marked the same day with prayers, rituals and devotion to honour the memory of the child they lost. What began as grief has grown into a tradition that now draws an entire village together.

In Telangana's Mahabubabad district, Lalu and Sukkamma have been performing a wedding ceremony every year for their son, Ram Koti, who died in 2003. Ram Koti died by suicide after his love marriage was opposed by the girl's family. Just days after his death, the young woman he loved also ended her life, leaving both families devastated.

The tragedy shattered Ram Koti's parents. However, instead of letting their son's memory fade, they chose a way to keep him close to them.

According to Sukkamma, her son appeared in her dream after his death and asked his parents to build a temple and perform his marriage. Believing this, the couple built a small shrine inside their house. They installed statues of their son and the girl he loved, placing them together.

Since then, the couple has been conducting a traditional wedding ceremony for the two every year on Ram Navami. The ritual is performed just like a real marriage, with prayers, offerings and customs.

In Telangana, Sri Rama Navami is widely known for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita, which is celebrated in temples with great faith. Inspired by this tradition, the parents treat the statues as divine forms and perform the ceremony in the same manner.

Over the years, what began as a deeply personal act of remembrance has turned into a local tradition. Villagers, relatives and people from nearby areas gather every year to witness the ceremony and take part in the prayers.