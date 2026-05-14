Former Maoist Leader Devji Appears For Intermediate Exam After 43 Years

From armed insurgency to mainstream life, former top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination in Telangana on Wednesday, more than four decades after discontinuing his studies.

Devji, 62, wrote the second-year Telugu examination at Maestro Junior College in Korutla town of Jagtial district. The exam is part of the intermediate supplementary examinations being conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education from May 12 to May 20 across the state.

Once known for carrying an AK-47 deep inside forest bases as a senior Maoist commander, Devji is now attempting to complete the education he left behind in the early 1980s. A native of Ambedkar Nagar in Korutla, he had joined the radical movement in 1983 while studying Intermediate MPC.

In 1985, he appeared for the intermediate examinations but failed in the second-year Telugu paper. Soon after, he went underground and became part of the Maoist movement.

Over the next four decades, Devji rose through the ranks to become one of the most influential leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist). He reportedly served as a Central Committee member, Politburo leader and headed the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military wing.

Security agencies considered him a key strategist in Maoist operations across several states, and a reward of nearly Rs 1 crore was announced on him.

His surrender before Telangana Police in February 2026, after nearly 44 years underground, was seen as a major breakthrough in anti-Maoist operations and a significant setback to the weakening Maoist network in the region.

Following his surrender, Devji has been living away from armed politics and preparing for examinations from home. He reportedly underwent special coaching under lecturer Gangula Lavanya at Arunodaya Degree College in Korutla.

Speaking after the examination, Devji said he wanted to continue higher education and fully reintegrate into society. His appearance at the examination centre has drawn considerable public attention, symbolising a rare personal transformation from insurgency to education and civilian life.