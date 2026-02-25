After Devji, Why Top Maoist Leader Ganapathy Is On Telangana Cops' Radar

Muppala Lakshmana Rao, better known as Ganapathy, remains one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the country. After the much-hyped surrender of Devji on Tuesday, the Telangana police are on the lookout for the former supreme commander of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Now believed to be in his 70s, Ganapathy was once a school teacher in Karimnagar district of Telangana before he went underground and joined the Maoist movement in 1970. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and became the general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist) from 2004 to 2018.

Under his leadership, the group strengthened its presence in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Sources in the security establishment consider Ganapathy a key ideologue and strategist who played a central role in unifying Maoist factions - People's War Group and Maoist Communist Centre - in 2004. He was known for his organisational skills, underground network building, and ability to avoid capture despite intensive combing operations.

Ganapathy carries a reward (over 3.5 crore) announced by multiple state governments and central agencies as he has been wanted in connection with several major Maoist incidents, including large-scale attacks on security forces in central India. However, sources say he rarely appeared in direct combat situations but remained involved in planning and strategy.

Ganapathy is also said to have influenced several of his associates from Telugu-speaking states to join the movement. Among them was the highest-ranking leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), 62-year-old Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji, who surrendered in Telangana on Tuesday. Devji was reportedly sent to the Dandakaranya region by Ganapathy to take up responsibilities within the armed wing. Along with him, Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, who also surrendered in Hyderabad, was also sent to the forest area to work in the armed squad.

Sources also describe him as low-profile, disciplined, and highly secretive. Even within the organisation, access to him was said to be limited.

After stepping down around 2018, reportedly citing health reasons, his whereabouts became unclear.

Intelligence officials believe he may be hiding in an urban area under a different identity.

His arrest or surrender is considered crucial, as agencies feel his interrogation could reveal important details about the organisation's network, funding channels, and strategy.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivdhar Reddy said that Ganapathy remains a key figure in Maoist history and that efforts to trace him are ongoing.

"Though he is no longer in active leadership, Ganapathy's role in expanding the Maoist movement cannot be ignored. We are continuing to gather intelligence, and any information about his location will be acted upon," the DGP said.

Despite the hunt, security forces continue their operations against Maoist activities ahead of the March 31 deadline announced by the union government, even as several senior leaders and cadres are continuing to surrender and join mainstream life.