Mob Attacks Cattle Transporters, Cops In Telangana Ahead Of Bakrid, 9 Arrested

Ahead of Bakrid, a group of people allegedly attacked cattle transporters and police personnel in Telangana's Saroornagar area on Tuesday. Nine people have been arrested and a search for others involved is on, police said.

The incident took place around late at night when a vehicle carrying eight bulls was stopped by a mob on suspicion that the animals were being taken for slaughter ahead of Bakrid.

However, police said the cattle were actually being transported along with their owners for a film shoot at Purani Haveli in Hyderabad.

"The group allegedly stopped the vehicle, abused the transporters and attacked them. Soon after receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation," police officials said.

Later, when the bulls were being shifted safely to a goshala, the mob followed the vehicle on bikes and allegedly blocked it and started throwing stones, in which several police personnel, including an Inspector, were injured. The vehicle which was carrying the bulls was also damaged.

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi said police acted quickly and prevented the situation from becoming more serious.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands based on rumours or suspicion," she said. "People should immediately inform police if they notice any illegal activity instead of creating violence on the roads."

Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, rioting and attack on public servants.

The nine arrested accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

The commissioner of police said special police check-posts are functioning across the commissionerate limits round the clock ahead of Bakrid to prevent illegal cattle transportation and maintain peace.

"We are keeping strict vigil in sensitive areas. Anyone attacking police personnel or disturbing law and order will face serious action," she warned.

Police are now trying to identify and arrest the remaining persons involved in the attack.