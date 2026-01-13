Take Care Of Your Parents Or Lose 15% Salary: Telangana Plans New Law

Telangana government is planning to bring a new law against those government employees who neglect their elderly parents.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said that some senior citizens are neglected by their children and announced that his government would introduce legislation in the upcoming budget session to deduct 10-15 per cent of the salary of government employees who neglect their parents, with the amount credited to the parents' bank accounts.

"We can say that those who are not taking care of their parents are not fulfilling their responsibility towards society," he said.

He also said that his government was setting up day care centres - 'Pranaam' - for senior citizens. He said that complaints from elderly parents would be taken seriously and strict action would follow.

"This is a humanitarian step to ensure our elders live with dignity," the chief minister added.

Reddy also announced that his government will give the transgender community greater representation, with ''one co-option member post in every municipal corporation reserved'' for them in the next local body elections.

"Our aim is to build a caring and fair Telangana where no one is left behind," Reddy said.

He also said the government would announce a health policy during the budget session to provide medical treatment for all citizens in the state.