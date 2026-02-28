Advertisement

2 Indian Students Killed In Fire In Their Rented House In London

The fire broke out on February 23 at a rented house in Croydon, South London

Two Indian students lost their lives in London following a house fire. A third student from the same house was injured and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The fire broke out on February 23 at a rented house in Croydon, South London, where 26-year-old Kamineni Sai Srikar from Telangana's Nizamabad was living with two roommates. 

All three were taken to Croydon University Hospital with serious injuries. Srikar was declared brain-dead after several days of treatment and later confirmed dead. His family in Nizamabad has asked officials to bring his body back to India as soon as possible.

One of his roommates, Ganti Abhishek, a 28-year-old from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, died at the scene due to smoke suffocation on the night of the fire. The third student managed to escape the house but was injured and continues to receive treatment.

Srikar had completed his engineering studies in Hyderabad before moving to London to pursue a Master's degree in science.

