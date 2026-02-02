Danish Couple's 7,000 km India Journey To Find Adopted Son's Mother

In a quiet corner of Telangana's Adilabad district, a couple from Denmark, Louis and Rasmus, have travelled thousands of miles to India in search of the birth mother of their adopted son, Arjun, also known as Danish.

The couple have visited tribal villages like Chillatiguda, Tekidiguda, Chorgoan, Sungapur, and other nearby areas to find out the biological mother of their son.

However, in a unique way, wherever the couple went, the villagers welcomed them warmly with drums and shawls and the couple was treated not as strangers, but as family.

Arjun was left at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad in 2016 when he was only a baby. He had deformities in his fingers, and it is believed that his parents, helpless and afraid, left him there. Later, he was moved to an orphanage.

Through India's legal adoption system, Louis and Rasmus adopted Arjun when he was two years old. Since then, he has grown up in Denmark, surrounded by care, education, and love.

But as Arjun grew older, he started asking, "Who is my mother?"

He often spoke to his adoptive parents about his wish to meet his birth mother at least once in his life. Hearing this, Louis and Rasmus decided they could not ignore his feelings, and they decided to help him find his roots.

With the support of the Adopt Right Council, a volunteer organisation that has reunited many adopted children with their families, the couple began their search.

Advocate Anjali Pawar, Director of the Council, said the aim is not to take Arjun away from his adoptive parents. He will continue to live with them. The purpose is only to help him know where he came from, so he does not grow up with emotional pain in his heart.

The couple will stay in Adilabad for one week, meeting villagers and sharing information. They have promised to keep all details private and respectful.

Louis and Rasmus said that if Arjun's birth mother is found, they will support her financially and stay in touch with the family. They want to build a bridge of trust and love between two worlds.

For now, the search continues.