Telangana Police Set Up Transit Home For Detention Of Foreign Nationals

Tightening its monitoring of foreign nationals, with a special focus on illegal migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas from Myanmar, Telangana police had created a detention centre at Jogipet in the Sangareddy district.

The Transit Home will function as a key facility in the detention and deportation process, said the government sources.

13 foreign nationals, 10 men and three women from Hyderabad, were shifted to the Jogipet centre recently, highlighting a shift towards structured detention and faster deportation.

Police say many such cases involve illegal stay, visa violations and organised networks linked to migration and crime.

The Transit Home, set up at Jogipet Sub-Jail, currently has a capacity of 30-40 detainees and serves as a dedicated holding centre. It is used to house foreign detainees separately from regular jail inmates, particularly those booked under charges such as illegal migration, narcotics (NDPS Act), cyber fraud and human trafficking, and it is designed to handle sensitive cases efficiently.

"We are seeing cases involving illegal migrants, including Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals. The Jogipet facility helps us manage them securely and humanely while expediting deportation," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Police data shows that in the post-pandemic phase, detentions rose sharply in Telangana, with around 292 cases and 55 deportations linked to visa violations and early drug-related offences.

However, by 2025, the trend shifted with about 74 detentions and 83 deportations, highlighting a move towards quicker removal from the country instead of long-term detention.

Since 2018, a total of 196 foreign nationals have been detained in Hyderabad facilities, with 184 deported after due process. At present, 12 detainees - including nationals from Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda and Cameroon - are lodged at Jogipet awaiting deportation.

"We coordinate with the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs, and deport individuals either by air or through designated border points under escort," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) M Srinivas said.

Telangana Police have also stepped up enforcement of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, making it mandatory for hotels, hostels and institutions to report details of foreign nationals within 24 hours.

The Hyderabad police have also issued an advisory to the public on the mandatory submission of Form II & III as per the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

As per the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, it is mandatory for hotels/hostels/house owners or any such premises providing accommodation to foreigners; hospitals or any such medical institutions providing sleeping facilities to patients and attendants to submit their information in Form III (earlier referred to as Form-C) to the registration officer through the designated online portal within 24 hours of enrolment/accommodation and maintain such a record for a period of at least (01) year.

While the Jogipet facility has been made operational, officials say a permanent, larger transit facility at Cherlapally near Hyderabad is in the pipeline.