Telangana Cops To Get Leave On Birthdays, Wedding Anniversaries

In a significant welfare move, the Telangana Police has announced special leave for its personnel on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

According to a circular issued by the Director General of Police, the initiative aims to boost morale and promote better work-life balance among officers, recognising the demanding nature of policing duties.

All unit officers have been directed to grant leave on these occasions, except in extraordinary circumstances. "The sanctioning authority shall sanction leave, unless it is very important to deny," reads the circular.

Leave will be granted only upon submission of valid proof and a prior written request, officials said, clarifying that it will not be treated as an automatic entitlement.

The decision is being viewed as a step toward improving the welfare and work-life balance of police personnel across the state.

According to the circular, the measure has been introduced as a gesture of appreciation for the relentless dedication shown by the force.

"It is intended to ensure that every member of the Telangana Police, regardless of rank, is provided the opportunity to observe these significant personal milestones in the company of their families, thereby fostering a healthier work-life balance," reads the circular.