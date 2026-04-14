Telangana Cops Launch Safety Audits In Hyderabad Amid TCS Nashik Harassment Case

Amid the backdrop of the shocking TCS Nashik case where Maharashtra police have arrested over a dozen people for harassment, Telangana police have taken a proactive step and begun fresh safety checks in Hyderabad, particularly in the IT corridor. Telangana Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy has ordered audits in offices and paying guest (PG) hostels across the city.

The move comes after Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned that Telangana should act early and not wait for similar problems to grow.

Responding to union MPs and Karimnagar BJP MP, the DGP said, "The concerns raised are taken seriously. Telangana Police remains committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive and harassment-free environment for every citizen." and added strength lies in its diversity, with lakhs of professionals from different regions, religions and backgrounds contributing to its growth."

Police will now conduct safety audits at IT companies and PG accommodations, especially those where women professionals stay. The aim is to improve security systems and ensure accountability at workplaces.

Through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, police are working with companies and HR teams to strengthen safety. "We actively engage with organisations and communities to improve workplace safety," the DGP said.

He also pointed to steps already in place. "Security audits of working women's hostels, free SheShuttle services, and support systems like Margdarshak and SHE Teams ensure help is always available," he said. "Our systems are robust, responsive and fair."

On handling complaints, he assured, "Every complaint is taken seriously, acted upon promptly, and no concern is overlooked."

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had posted, "After the Nashik IT case, Telangana cannot sit silent and wait for its turn." He stressed, "Workplaces must be for careers, not coercion, harassment or hidden pressure."

He further urged, "No complaint should be buried. No victim should be isolated. No management should look away."

Police said they will continue working closely with companies and citizens to keep Hyderabad safe and ensure dignity and respect for all employees.