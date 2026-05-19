1 Man, 32 Cases, Rs 42 Lakh Jewellery: Telangana Cops Solve Theft Case

Telangana's Kamareddy police solved a sensational theft case involving gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 42.5 lakh and arrested a habitual offender from the Karimnagar district.

Kamareddy SP Rajesh Chandra said the accused, Tagore Jagan Singh, was arrested while trying to escape to Mumbai to sell the stolen jewellery.

The theft occurred in Kamareddy town last month. The complainant, Balakrishna, had gone to Hyderabad with his wife and during that time, the accused broke open the house lock and stole gold ornaments, silver articles and cash from the house.

Police said the stolen property included 333 grams of gold ornaments, 10.29 kilograms of silver items and Rs 1 lakh in cash. During the investigation, CCTV footage and technical evidence helped police trace the accused's movements.

A joint team of Kamareddy Town Police and CCS Police intercepted and arrested the accused on the national highway while he was travelling in a private bus from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

Police recovered 145 grams of gold ornaments and 5.7 kilograms of silver items from the accused.

''The accused was a habitual offender with 32 criminal cases already registered against him in different police stations,'' SP Rajesh Chandra said.

The police revealed that the accused targeted a locked house and was selling stolen goods in Mumbai. A special team worked relentlessly, and after weeks of CCTV analysis and technical evidence tracking, the accused was nabbed at the exact moment when he was trying to escape to Mumbai.

SP added that the accused used the stolen money for gambling, a luxury lifestyle and other addictions and vacations in beach places like Goa.