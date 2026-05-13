Telangana Man Posts Fake Suicide Video On Social Media, Gets Arrested

A case has been filed against a man in Telangana's Kamareddy town for posting a fake suicide video on social media to gain attention, causing police to be in a state of confusion for hours.

Redlan Rohit, 21, posted a fake suicide video on his Instagram account to gain views and likes. In an emotional video, he claimed that he was ending his life. The post quickly created panic among viewers and reached local police officials.

Treating the matter as an emergency, the police immediately rushed to Rohit's residence to trace him and prevent any possible tragedy.

However, during questioning, police found that the suicide claim was false and the man had created and uploaded the video only to attract attention on social media and increase his social media views and likes.

Following the inquiry and revelation, police registered a case against him for wasting valuable police time and creating unnecessary panic.

Kamareddy Town Circle Inspector Narahari said the police machinery responded immediately because the video appeared to be genuine.

"We treated it as a serious emergency and rushed to his house without delay," the officer said. "During the investigation, he confessed that the video was made only for social media attention."

District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra strongly condemned such acts and warned youngsters against misusing social media platforms.

"Because of one false post, the entire police system has to respond as if it is a real emergency," the Superintendent of Police said.

"That valuable time could instead be used to save someone who is truly in danger or help victims who genuinely need police support."

Police made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against anyone misusing emergency services or spreading false information on social media platforms.