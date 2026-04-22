Case Against 2 Telangana Women Cops For Demanding Rs 60,000 Bribe

Two police officials from the Women Police Station in Telangana's Vikarabad district have been booked by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case.

According to the ACB, Inspector of Police B. Saroja and Sub-Inspector H. Rani allegedly demanded a Rs 60,000 bribe from a complainant to issue notices in a case. The amount was later allegedly settled to Rs 40,000 after negotiations.

The complainant reportedly paid Rs 20,000 as part of the bribe on March 23 in the presence of both officers at the police station.

"Despite repeated demands and reduction of the amount, the accused officers continued to pressurise on payment, forcing the complainant to approach the ACB," said the anti-corruption wing.

Following a preliminary verification, the ACB registered a case of criminal misconduct against both officers.

"The case is under investigation, and action will be taken as per due procedure of law," the ACB said.

Amid the Vikarabad case, Telangana has seen a sharp rise in ACB action against police in 2026, with over 7 officials caught red-handed in recent traps across Medak, Nirmal, Warangal and Hyderabad, and at least 10-12 personnel including inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables, booked so far. In one of the biggest recoveries this year, more than Rs 34 lakh was seized from a police inspector.

ACB officials say most cases involve bribes to avoid arrests, issue notices, or dilute cases.

ACB reiterating that strict action will be taken and urging the public to report bribery via the toll-free helpline 1064.