Rs 1 Crore Cash, Gold Seized In Raid At Hyderabad Water Board Manager's Home

Over Rs 1 crore in cash, along with gold and silver jewellery, was recovered as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the residence of Hyderabad Water Board General Manager Kumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The searches began early in the morning at his house in Telangana's Mallapur and several linked locations.

According to officials, ACB teams carried out simultaneous inspections at eight locations across Hyderabad and nearby areas as part of the ongoing investigation. The searches also extended to properties belonging to Kumar's relatives.

During the raids, officials reportedly seized over Rs 1.5 crore in cash, along with gold and silver jewellery and other valuable items, indicating assets beyond his known sources of income. Due to the large volume of cash recovered, counting machines were brought in to assist in the process.

The ACB teams are currently verifying the seized cash, documents and details of properties allegedly linked to the accused officer.

The raids are part of an investigation into allegations that the official amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. However, the exact value of the seized cash and properties has not yet been officially disclosed.

Further details regarding the operation and the total assets uncovered are expected to be released after the completion of the searches.