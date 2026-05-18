Severe Heatwave In Telangana To Continue Till May 20: Weather Office

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Telangana as severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue till May 20. Temperatures are likely to rise by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, making weather conditions harsher across the state.

According to the IMD forecast, maximum temperatures in most districts will remain between 41 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius. Northern Telangana districts are expected to record the highest temperatures. Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli are likely to witness the most intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching around 44 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The intense dry heat has raised concerns over dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, especially among children, elderly people, and those with health problems.

Health officials advised people to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, wear loose cotton clothes, and drink plenty of water. People have also been encouraged to use ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices to stay hydrated.

The Director of Public Health said government hospitals and health centres are fully prepared with special beds, IV fluids, medicines, and ORS packets to handle heat-related emergencies.