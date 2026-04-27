School Holiday Alert As Heatwave Triggers Closures, Timing Changes Across States

As a severe heatwave sweeps across much of the country, schools are taking urgent measures to protect students from soaring temperatures. With several regions recording highs above 44, authorities in multiple states are revising school timings and declaring holidays to minimise exposure to the intense heat.

In Rajasthan, the Board of Secondary Education has directed schools to run from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm starting April 27, while similar changes have been introduced in other heat-affected states.

Revised school timings across states include Uttar Pradesh from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, while in Prayagraj classes are scheduled from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm. Jharkhand schools are operating from 7:00 am to 11:30 am, and in Patna, Bihar, classes are being held till 11:30 am. Madhya Pradesh schools are functioning from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, while Odisha has scheduled classes between 6:30 am and 10:30 am. Maharashtra schools are running from 7:00 am to 11:15 am, and in Kota, Rajasthan, timings are set from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. These changes reflect growing concern over student safety during extreme weather.

Apart from revising timings, several states have also announced early summer vacations or temporary school closures. Chhattisgarh has advanced its summer break from April 20 to June 15, while Odisha schools will begin holidays from April 27. West Bengal has already started summer vacations from April 22, except in hill areas like Darjeeling.

Tripura has ordered school closures from April 24 to May 1, and Jharkhand authorities have advised temporary shutdowns in severely affected districts. These steps highlight the seriousness of the ongoing heatwave and its impact on education.

For schools that remain open, authorities have introduced safety measures to reduce health risks. A "Water Bell" system has been implemented in states like Delhi and Uttarakhand, where students are reminded at regular intervals to stay hydrated. Outdoor activities, assemblies, and sports have been restricted between 11 am and 4 pm in states such as Delhi and Telangana.

Classrooms are being monitored to ensure proper ventilation and hydration, while in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, teachers are still required to stay on campus until early afternoon hours. These measures aim to prevent heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

In Uttarakhand, rising temperatures have led to immediate action in Dehradun. The district administration has ordered all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12 to shut to protect students.

With heat levels remaining dangerously high, parents, schools, and officials are being urged to stay alert and follow safety guidelines closely, as caution continues to be essential despite the possibility of slight relief in the coming days.