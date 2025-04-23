Severe Heatwave Likely In Delhi From April 24, Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of a potential severe heatwave from April 24 to 26. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, staying 2 to 4 degrees above normal across several parts of the capital.

After a brief dip on Tuesday, when the maximum temperature settled at 39.9 degrees Celsius - two degrees above normal - the mercury will likely climb again from Wednesday. Monday saw the season's hottest day, with temperatures reaching 41.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 20.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to rise over Delhi by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days," the IMD said. Heatwave conditions are likely to intensify between Thursday and Saturday, with most areas witnessing extreme daytime heat.

The weather department has advised residents to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions. People have been urged to avoid direct sun exposure, stay hydrated, wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing, and use head coverings like hats or umbrellas when stepping out.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded a three-day heatwave from April 7 to 9, with temperatures consistently above 40 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 227 on Tuesday compared to 205 the day before. The air quality is expected to stay poor till at least April 25.