Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 33.6 Degrees Celsius

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, 7.8 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD stated.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the 'Satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 68, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

