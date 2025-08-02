Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Predicted For Delhi Tomorrow: Weather Office

A cloudy sky with rain is likely in the national capital on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said while predicting light rain or drizzle.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the season's average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 84, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

