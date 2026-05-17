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Telangana EAPCET 2026 Result OUT: Check Normalised Marks Vs Rank

According to the exam conducting body, the TG EAPCET 2026 ranks are allotted solely on the basis of normalised marks of the candidates.

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Telangana EAPCET 2026 Result OUT: Check Normalised Marks Vs Rank
TG EAPCET 2026: The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were conducted on May 4 and May 5, 2026.

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 results today on its official website. With the website currently not responding, students are advised to wait and try again later. The exam conducting university has also declared the rank list of the candidates based on their normalised marks soon on its official portal.

The TG EAPCET 2026 was conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria, as per the official information. Since the question paper is different for each session, the exam conducting body has decided to adopt a normalisation process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty levels of various sessions. 

Normalisation Process Explained

According to the official exam notification, the normalisation of marks has ensured that no student gets any advantage or disadvantage due to multiple sessions of the exam. The process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale, the official document ensured. Due to this process, the marks of the easy sessions may be reduced marginally and marks of difficult sessions may increase marginally on the global scale. "These changes are expected to be very marginal," the notification stated.

TG EAPCET Ranking 2026

According to the exam conducting body, the TG EAPCET 2026 ranks are allotted solely on the basis of normalised marks of the candidates. 

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Candidates can check their ranks using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth from the official portal.

How To Estimate Your Rank Based On Your Normalised Score?

Check last year's ranking based on the normalised scores of the candidates.

Normalised Marks Out of 160Engineering RankAgriculture and Pharmacy Rank
80 and aboveBelow 2613Below 2726
75 and aboveBetween 2614 to 3995Between 2727 to 4628
70 and aboveBetween 3996 to 6104Between 4629 to 7182
65 and aboveBetween 6105 to 9226Between 7183 to 10536
60 and aboveBetween 9227 to 14418Between 10537 to 15011
55 and aboveBetween 14419 to 24028Between 15012 to 21744
50 and aboveBetween 24029 to 44121Between 21745 to 32151
45 and aboveBetween 44122 to 82343Between 32152 to 46572
40 and aboveBetween 82344 to 135462Between 46573 to 61764

The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were conducted on May 4 and May 5, 2026. The Engineering  examinations were held on May 9 to 11, 2026.

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