Telangana EAPCET 2026 Result OUT: Check Normalised Marks Vs Rank

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 results today on its official website. With the website currently not responding, students are advised to wait and try again later. The exam conducting university has also declared the rank list of the candidates based on their normalised marks soon on its official portal.

The TG EAPCET 2026 was conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria, as per the official information. Since the question paper is different for each session, the exam conducting body has decided to adopt a normalisation process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty levels of various sessions.

Normalisation Process Explained

According to the official exam notification, the normalisation of marks has ensured that no student gets any advantage or disadvantage due to multiple sessions of the exam. The process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale, the official document ensured. Due to this process, the marks of the easy sessions may be reduced marginally and marks of difficult sessions may increase marginally on the global scale. "These changes are expected to be very marginal," the notification stated.

TG EAPCET Ranking 2026

According to the exam conducting body, the TG EAPCET 2026 ranks are allotted solely on the basis of normalised marks of the candidates.

Candidates can check their ranks using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth from the official portal.

How To Estimate Your Rank Based On Your Normalised Score?

Check last year's ranking based on the normalised scores of the candidates.

Normalised Marks Out of 160 Engineering Rank Agriculture and Pharmacy Rank 80 and above Below 2613 Below 2726 75 and above Between 2614 to 3995 Between 2727 to 4628 70 and above Between 3996 to 6104 Between 4629 to 7182 65 and above Between 6105 to 9226 Between 7183 to 10536 60 and above Between 9227 to 14418 Between 10537 to 15011 55 and above Between 14419 to 24028 Between 15012 to 21744 50 and above Between 24029 to 44121 Between 21745 to 32151 45 and above Between 44122 to 82343 Between 32152 to 46572 40 and above Between 82344 to 135462 Between 46573 to 61764

The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were conducted on May 4 and May 5, 2026. The Engineering examinations were held on May 9 to 11, 2026.