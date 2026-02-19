Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture And Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2026 Registration Begins

Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 on February 19. Candidates can find the direct link through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The examination will be held on May 4 and 5 for Agriculture and Pharmacy and May 9 to 11 for Engineering. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days.

Important Dates:

The last date to apply for the examination without late fee is April 4, 2026. The correction window will open on April 6 and will close on April 8, 2026.

Examination Fee:

The exam fee is Rs 900/- for other candidates and Rs 500/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates if applying for one course. For both courses, the exam fee is Rs 1000/- for SC/ST and PH and Rs 1800/- for others. The payment should be done through online mode.

Steps To Register:

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.