TG EAPCET 2025: Registration Begins, Check Deadline, Exam Dates

TG EAPCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for application submission without a late fee is April 4.

TG EAPCET-2025 Examination Schedule

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) Exam: April 29 and April 30, 2025

Engineering Exam: May 2 to May 5, 2025

"The submission of online applications for TG EAPCET - 2025 is enabled. However, before filling out the online application, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification and instruction booklet," the official website states.

TG EAPCET 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website

On the homepage, select the link titled 'Pay Registration Fee'.

Pay the registration fee and proceed to fill out the application form.

Submit your application and take a printout for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee for Engineering or Agriculture and Pharmacy courses is Rs 900 for candidates from all categories except SC/ST and PH. For SC/ST and PH candidates, the fee is Rs 500.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TG EAPCET 2025.