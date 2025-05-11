TG EAPCET 2025 Results Out: Rank Cards Released, Check Direct Link To Download

TG EAPCET 2025 Results Out: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 results have been declared today. Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy officially released the results during a press conference held at his residence at 11am.

This year's examination saw strong participation and performances from aspirants across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh's Palla Bharath Chandra secured the top position in the Engineering stream, while Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari from Hyderabad topped the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.

The TG EAPCET was held from April 29 to May 4 across multiple centers. A total of 2,07,190 candidates appeared for the Engineering stream, with 1,51,779 passing. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, 71,309 candidates qualified out of 81,198 test takers.

During the announcement, the chief minister also shared detailed attendance data and the list of top 10 rank holders in both streams.

How To Check TG EAPCET 2025 Results

Candidates can now view and download their scorecards by visiting eapcet.tsche.ac.in. To access their results, students must:

Click on the "TG EAPCET 2025 Result" link

Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Submit the details to view and download the scorecard

Qualifying Criteria And Next Steps

Candidates must score at least 25% of the total marks to be eligible for ranking. This requirement does not apply to candidates from SC and ST categories.

TG EAPCET 2025 Result 2025: Counselling And Seat Allocation Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to soon announce the counseling and seat allocation schedule. The rank card issued with the results will be required during the counseling process.