TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released, Here's How To Check

TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHSE) has released the Round 3 final phase provisional seat allotment result for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAMCET) 2025 today, August 10. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Round 3 Allotment: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Candidate Login".

Enter your login id number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Then, click on "Sign in".

The round 3 final phase provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

TS EAMCET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates

Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and self-report on the website from today till August 12, 2025.

Those who wish to change their college or branch must report to college from August 11 to 13, 2025.

The college will update the joining details of candidates by August 14, 2025.

TG EAPCET is conducted for admission to various Undergraduate programs such as Engineering, Pharmacy (Medical) and Agriculture in Telangana.