Telangana EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out, Check Exam Schedule Here

TG EAPCET 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 hall ticket today. The TG EAPCET admit card will inform candidates about the date of the exam, reporting time, address of the examination centre, and other key details.

Candidates must carry the TG EAPCET 2026 hall ticket to the exam centre, without which they will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test. To download the Telangana entrance admit card, applicants need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth in the hall ticket login window. Registered candidates can visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, to downlaod the TG EAPCET admit card.

TG EAPCET Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for the TG EAPCET 2026 exams can check the examination schedule below.

Subject Exam Date Timing Agriculture and Pharmacy May 4 and May 5, 2026 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Engineering May 9 to 11, 2026 3:00 pm to 6:00 PM

The exam conducting body has divided Hyderabad into four zones to facilitate the candidates to take the TG EAPCET-2026 in nearby areas without any difficulty.

Engineering Courses Offered

Engineering aspirants can take the common entrance test for admission to the following courses:

Bachelor of Engineering (BE)

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

BTech (Biomedical Engineering)

BTech (Pharmaceutical Engineering)

BTech(Agricultural Engineering)

BTech (Bio-Technology)

BTech (Dairy Technology)

BTech (Food Technology)

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses Offered

Candidates can check the list of agriculture and pharmacy related undergraduate programmes offered in the state universities through EAPCET 2026.

BTech (Biomedical Engineering)

BTech (Pharmaceutical Engineering)

BSc (Nursing)

BSc (Hons) Agriculture

BSc (Hons) Horticulture

BSc (Forestry)

BVSc & Animal Husbandry

Bachelor of Fisheries Sciences (BFSc)

BTech (Food Technology)

Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

BTech (Bio Technology)

According to the official information, candidates will not be allowed to enter the test center after the gate closing time. The hall ticket and ID verification will be done at the entrance, candidates will be frisked (searched) and allowed after complying with all the rules of the examination.