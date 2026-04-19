Telangana ECET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Steps, Application Fee, Important Dates, Tie-breaking Policy

TG ECET 2026: Osmania University, Hyderabad, has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2026. Candidates can submit the TG ECET application form till April 23, without late fee. The TG ECET 2026 will be conducted on May 15. The online application submission began on February 9 on the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Osmania University will be conducting the common entrance test on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education(TGCHE) for diploma in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and BSc (Mathematics) for the academic year 2026-2027. The TG ECET exam is also conducted for lateral entry admission into second year regular BE/BTech courses in the university and un- aided private professional institutions.

Steps To Fill Application Form

The university follows a three-step application process, which is:

Application fee payment

Fill out the application form

Print your application form

Candidates must note that the registration fee is Rs. 900. However, for SC, ST, and PH candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500.

TG ECET Ranking

Students will be ranked based on the marks obtained by them in the TG ECET 2026. There will be no re-evaluation of the scores. Candidates will be able to download their rank cards from the official website after the announcement of the TG ECET result.

BSc Mathematics Tie Breaking Policy

For BSc (Mathematics), candidates will be ranked based on the marks obtained in the entrance examinations. In case of a tie in aggregate, the following points will be given preference in the given sequence:

the marks obtained in Mathematics subject

the aggregate marks obtained in the qualifying examination

age of the candidate (the older candidate will be given priority at the time of admission)

In Case Of Tie For Engineering Admission

In case there is a tie between two candidates in aggregate, the following criteria will be used in order of their preference:

the marks obtained in Engineering subject

he marks obtained in Mathematics

the marks obtained in Physics

age of the candidate (older candidate will be given preference)

The university will release TG ECET 2026 hall tickets on May 9. The examination timing will be 9 am to 12 pm, according to the official document.