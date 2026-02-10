Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2026 Registration Begins, Apply Here

TS ECET 2026 Registration: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registration process for Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates can apply for the test on the official website of the council till April 18, 2026. The test is conduced by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE.

The 2026 TS ECET is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2026.

Telangana ECET 2026 Registrations: How To Apply?

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in. Follow the application process step-wise as mentioned on the homepage.

Pay fees, fill the application form and print it.

Your application for the test will be successfully submitted.

Registration Link

The TCET is conducted for:

Lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E/B.Tech Courses in both University and Private Un-aided Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority ) approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

Llateral admission into 2nd year B. Pharmacy Course in both University and Private Un-aided Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority ) approved by Pharmacy Council of India.