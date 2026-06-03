Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Backlash Over 'Wife Joke' At Wedding: 'You Can't Be Perfect All The Time'

Vicky Kaushal faced the Internet's ire for cracking a “wife” joke at a private wedding after the video surfaced on social media in March. Addressing the backlash that followed, Vicky said that one can't be perfect all the time, even as a public figure.

Speaking to The Nod Magazine, Vicky Kaushal said, “There is no way that just because you're a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility.”

He added, “No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it's on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it.”

The viral video

In March, a clip from a wedding video surfaced showing Vicky speaking to the groom's father and asking him to get the groom to say, “How's the josh?”

As the audience responded with “High, sir!”, Vicky quipped, “Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota.” (I've noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don't worry, it doesn't fade in just four days.)

“How's the josh?” is Vicky Kaushal's cult line from the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky was labelled “misogynist” and even called a “red flag” for cracking the joke by a large section of the internet.

Vicky married Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021. The couple wed in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan, last year.