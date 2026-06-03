DK Shivakumar's Key Decisions On Bengaluru Housing, Roads On Day 1

New Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who honed his trouble shooting expertise for years in the Congress, has turned it to governance. This was evident as hours after his oath, Shivakumar announced a clutch of measures that is expected to please Bengaluru and the young people of the state. A whopping Rs 2,000 crore will be diverted to improve the roads of the country's IT capital, which by now, is as much known for its potholes and traffic jams as its tech powerhouses.

There's more. The city facing a massive crisis with its unauthorised real estate, will soon see a plan to regularise buildings that violate the sanctioned plans.

LIVE Updates: DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony

In line with a Supreme Court order, civic bodies have mandated that properties exceeding approved height or other parameters will have their water and electricity connections terminated.

Photo Credit: ANI

"Houses have been constructed in Bengaluru without proper planning. There are court orders restricting the provision of electricity and water connections to such properties," Shivakumar pointed out today.

"A decision has been taken to issue CC/OC (Completion Certificate/Occupancy Certificate) for 30 to 40 sites. It has also been decided to provide a One-Time Settlement scheme for properties up to 2,500 square feet," he added.

Those who have "already applied, will be given an opportunity to avail themselves of this benefit," he added.

The other big announcement involved jobs for young people. His government, Shivakumar said, will try and open up 50,000 posts in the state.

Read: Long Wait Over, Finally DK Shivakumar's Moment Under The Sun

"By the next cabinet meeting we will discuss the process, notification about jobs and release a calendar," he said.

There is also a plan for skilling the workforce.

"Karnataka is a human resource capital. No other state has human resources like us," Shivakumar said. "Today, we have taken a big decision. Whoever is searching for jobs in the private sector -- we are bringing up a private employment exchange programme. We will enrol youngsters looking for job and we will ask them what sort of job they need... We will train them and prepare them and ensure they get a job there," he added.

There was one caveat - "Youngsters from Karnataka who are seeking jobs will be priorities".

Moreover, free bus pass will be provided for students.

The new Chief Minister also announced a plan he said was "close" to his heart.

"We have decided to start 10,000 Bharat jodo yuvaka sangha across the state. For this the government will give Rs 10 lakh. It is like the youth clubs and we will ensure that youngsters will be involved in sports, culture and history and develop leadership qualities," he said.



Earlier today, Shivakumar took oath with a cabinet of 13 ministers - including his predecessor Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah. G Parameshwara, who served as the state's home minister, took oath as his Deputy. The regime change -- apart from the tussle that made headlines for the better part of two years -- is also expected to address the staid governance of Siddaramaiah, which was seen as sparking anti-incumbency.