DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar will take the oath as the chief minister of Karnataka today - bringing an end to a long-drawn leadership tussle in the state as Congress agreed to a power shift. With him, ten ministers are likely to be sworn in - including former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

According to a statement by the office of the Chief Minister-designate, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to attend the event.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Oath Taking Ceremony: