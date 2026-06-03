DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar will take the oath as the chief minister of Karnataka today - bringing an end to a long-drawn leadership tussle in the state as Congress agreed to a power shift. With him, ten ministers are likely to be sworn in - including former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah.
According to a statement by the office of the Chief Minister-designate, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan.
Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to attend the event.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Oath Taking Ceremony:
DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: List Of Probable Ministers To Be Sworn In
1. G. Parameshwara
2. K.J. George
3. Yatindra Siddaramaiah
4. Priyank Kharge
5. M.B. Patil
6. Satish Jarkiholi
7. Krishna Byre Gowda
8. Ramalinga Reddy
9. U.T. Khader
10. Eshwar Khandre
DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: List Of Probable Ministers To Be Sworn In
1. G. Parameshwara
2. K.J. George
3. Yatindra Siddaramaiah
4. Priyank Kharge
5. M.B. Patil
6. Satish Jarkiholi
7. Krishna Byre Gowda
8. Ramalinga Reddy
9. U.T. Khader
10. Eshwar Khandre
DK Shivakumar Swearing-In LIVE: What Time Will DK Shivakumar Take Oath?
DK Shivakumar will take oath today around 4 pm at the Lok Bhavan.
DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: G Parmeshwara Arrives At DK Shivakumar's Residence
Congress leader G Parameshwara arrives at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.
#WATCH | Congress leader G Parameshwara arrives at the residence of Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
DK Shivakumar will swear in as the CM at the oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan this evening. pic.twitter.com/8XiLQst7aZ
DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar Greets Supporters From His Residence - Watch
Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar greets his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru. He will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today evening.
#WATCH | Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar greets his supporters who have gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru. He will take the oath as the CM of Karnataka today evening. pic.twitter.com/MNN6DNQLMi— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
Karnataka On Brink Of Regime Change, DK Shivakumar To Take Oath Today
DK Shivakumar, Congress's longtime troubleshooter in the south and later an aspirant for the top post in Karnataka, will take oath today. The ceremony - which takes place at 4 pm at the Lok Bhavan -- comes after a tussle with his predecessor Siddaramaiah that ran for more than a year.
The tussle had its origin in an apparent promise of rotating Chief Ministership by the Congress high command when the party formed government in the state in 2023. Though none of the parties involved - Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar or the Congress brass had acknowledged it, the supporters of the two factions had kept up a sustained campaign since the government completed two years.
The Congress had finally taken action after the latest round of assembly election, which saw the party win Kerala with allies of the United Democratic Front and become part of the government in Tamil Nadu after more than six decades following a break-up with MK Stalin's DMK and the alliance with actor-politician Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagham),