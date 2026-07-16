Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Delayed, High-Level Meetings Continue In Delhi

The much-awaited Karnataka cabinet reshuffle, which was expected to take place by the end of this week has now been delayed and is likely to happen next week, sources have told NDTV.

Amid the delay, a series of back to back meetings took place in New Delhi on Thursday, involving top Congress leaders from Karnataka and the party high command.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar first met Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also separately met Surjewala. According to sources, both leaders discussed the proposed cabinet expansion and put forward the names of MLAs they would like to see inducted into the ministry.

Later, both leaders also met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal. An important meeting was subsequently held with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was attended by DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad.

No final decision has been taken yet and the cabinet expansion has been postponed for a few more days.

Speaking after the meetings, Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad said discussions on cabinet expansion have been deferred.

"We discussed a few matters. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has gone to Bengaluru. The discussions have been postponed by a day or two. We will be informed when they resume," Hariprasad said.

When asked about reports suggesting he could be inducted into the cabinet, Hariprasad said the decision rests entirely with the party leadership.

"I don't know about it. The High Command will decide," he said.

Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala confirmed that discussions on cabinet expansion are underway.

"The Karnataka cabinet expansion is due. Discussions have begun. We will try to ensure that the expansion takes place as soon as possible, certainly before the next Assembly session," Surjewala said.

The developments come after DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met in Bengaluru on Wednesday amid growing speculation over the cabinet reshuffle. The two leaders are also expected to meet the Congress High Command again in New Delhi on Saturday, where a final decision on the expansion may be taken.

For several weeks, there has been intense lobbying for ministerial berths by MLAs and their supporters. Community leaders, religious seers and representatives of various groups have publicly demanded cabinet positions for their respective legislators. Several delegations have also met senior Congress leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Political circles in Karnataka have been abuzz with speculation over who will be accommodated in the expanded cabinet but for now the final list remains under discussion as the Congress leadership continues consultations with state leaders.

With negotiations still ongoing, the reshuffle appears set to be pushed into next week, even as the party aims to complete the exercise before the next session of the Karnataka Assembly.