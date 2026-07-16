Mamata Banerjee Holds On To Loyalists, Defends Nephew As Veterans Bolt To Rebel Camp

In one of the biggest political setbacks for Mamata Banerjee in recent weeks, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra has walked away from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, ending a political association that spanned more than three decades.

Mitra, long regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee's closest political confidants since the formative years of the Trinamool Congress in the late 1990s, announced his decision to join the rival rebel bloc led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

His exit came a day after the Enforcement Directorate issued notices to members of his family in connection with the school recruitment scam investigation.

While Mitra maintained that he continued to identify with the Trinamool Congress, he resigned from organisational responsibilities in the Mamata Banerjee camp and shifted his allegiance to the rebel faction.

The development marks another significant blow for Mamata Banerjee, whose faction has been grappling with internal strife following the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.

3-Decade Association Ends

Madan Mitra joined Mamata Banerjee during her rise as an anti-Left leader and remained one of her trusted associates through multiple electoral battles. From serving as a minister in the Trinamool government to defending the party during periods of political crisis, Mitra had been considered part of Banerjee's inner circle for over 30 years.

Madan Mitra (right) is the latest Mamata aide to switch sides

His departure underscores the growing organisational strain within the party. Others from the old guard who have turned their backs on Mamata Banerjee include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Chandrima Banerjee and Firhad Hakim among a host of other leaders.

Despite the defections, Mamata Banerjee continues to retain the support of several senior leaders within her faction. Among the prominent faces are: Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, who has received backing from the party chief amid the rebellion. Parliamentarians Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal and Sougata Roy.

While Kalyan Banerjee has been fighting cases in the High Court on behalf of Mamata's TMC, senior MPs Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra and Dola Sen have been representing the party before the Election Commission amid the tussle with rebel MPs and MLAs.

Addressing the growing rebellion, Mamata Banerjee reiterated her confidence in Abhishek Banerjee, saying he had "done no wrong" and would continue to play a major role in the party's future, even as some leaders blamed her nephew for the party's downfall and poor performance against the BJP in West Bengal.

Rebel Camp Expands

The rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, a former Left leader, has steadily expanded in recent weeks, with several legislators and former MPs distancing themselves from the Mamata Banerjee-led organisation.

Madan Mitra is among the latest high-profile entrants into the camp. According to sources, the rebel group claims the backing of a substantial section of the party's legislators, although the exact strength remains contested amid ongoing legal and organisational disputes.

Several of Mamata Banerjee's long-time aides, including Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Anubrata Mondal, who were seen in the frontline with the supremo and held ministerial posts when the party was in power, have now distanced themselves from her.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, 20 out of the total 28 TMC Lok Sabha MPs have merged with a little known outfit and have declared support to the ruling NDA. The group of TMC MPs under Sudip Bandopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been allotted separate seating space in Parliament.

Despite the setbacks, Mamata Banerjee has vowed to resurrect the Trinamool with young and new faces as old aides decide to walk a different political path.