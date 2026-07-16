Punjab Congress Alleges AAP Used Cops To 'Kidnap' Local Leader, Workers Clash

Workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress in Punjab clashed today amid an atmosphere charged by the local body elections. The free-for-all played out in the presence of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Pratap Bajwa during a visit to Qadian constituency in Gurdaspur district.

The Punjab Congress alleged the trigger for the clash was the AAP's attempt to forcefully take away a Congress municipal councillor with the help of the police so that he cannot be part of the elections.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in a post on X said the AAP government was "intoxicated by the addiction of power", and questioned the state police for allegedly not ensuring the rule of law.

"What happened today during the election of the Nagar Council President in Qadian Halqa is extremely alarming for Punjab's democracy. Intoxicated by the addiction of power, the AAP government has once again set an example of a dictatorial attitude by hanging democracy out to dry," Warring said.

Aiming at the police, which functions under the state government's authority, the Congress leader said, "The biggest question is: is Punjab Police there to protect people's rights and the rule of law, or to fulfil the political objectives of the ruling party? People are watching everything. Those strangling democracy will surely get a resounding response."

"Is the police in Punjab now for upholding the law or for the ruling party's political thuggery? When the government has to resort to the support of police, pressure, and coercion to win elections, then this is the biggest proof of its credibility having fallen among the people. The people of Punjab will give a strong response to this authoritarianism," the Congress's official handle said in a post on X.

In May, the AAP led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had swept the elections in eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. The state government faces trouble over religious issues, including a purported video of Mann which he refuted and attributed to AI work, but the party maintains a strong grip over local bodies ahead of the assembly election next year.

The Congress came in second position in the civic elections. It is looking to make a comeback next year. But already there is speculation of a rift within the party. Warring has dismissed reports of conflict with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, claiming the party will stay united to "fight together for Punjab" in the assembly elections.